Qatar to buy Rosneft stake after China deal collapses

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund agrees to take a nearly 19% stake in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF), rescuing the Russian oil group from its stalled deal to sell a major stake to China’s CEFC.

The move comes after the Qatar Investment Authority and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) abandoned a plan to sell their stake in Rosneft to CEFC China Energy, which has been on hold since CEFC China head Ye Jianming was detained by Chinese authorities in February.

Qatar will become one of Rosneft's biggest shareholders, behind the Russian government but nearly on a par with BP.