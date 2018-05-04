Leveraged loans major concern for Janney's fixed-income chief

We've all heard the advertising: Negligible default rates during the financial crisis and high recoveries on what did default. But Janney's Guy LeBas isn't buying it.

He notes the leveraged loan space has grown way faster than broader credit markets in the past few years. The sector, he tells Bloomberg "is issuing to the last crisis, which means it's in no position to handle the next one."

ETFs: OXLC, BKLN, ECC, PPR, EFR, BGB, VVR, NSL, BGX, PHD, TSLF, BSL, SRLN, AFT, SNLN, FCT, EVF, FTSL, TLI, BHL