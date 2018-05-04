Williams says can still meet start date for Northeast project

Williams Cos. (WMB, WPZ) says it can still meet the planned startup date of its Northeast Supply Enhancement project despite the denial last month of a key water permit.

The company says it plans to refile for the permit soon with New York state regulators, which have denied its application for a water permit for the $748M Constitution Pipeline as well as for the $930M Northeast Supply Enhancement project.

The Northeast project can still begin providing service in December 2019 if it receives regulatory authorization, WMB COO Michael Dunn said during the company's earnings conference call to discuss Q1 results.

The project would funnel gas from the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania into New York City.