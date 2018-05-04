Ellington Residential up 1% as buybacks boost quarter

  • Q1 adjusted core earnings of $4.4M or $0.34 per share vs. $5.3M and $0.40 in Q4. Dividend is $0.37.
  • March 31 book value per share of $13.90 down from $14.45 three months earlier. Current price of $11.37 is an 18% discount to March 31 book - one of the widest discounts in mREIT-land.
  • Economic return on book value for quarter of negative 1.2%.
  • Adjusted net interest margin of 1.09% down 32 basis points from Q4.
  • Company bought back just over 500K shares or 3.8% of the float in Q1 at average price of $11.21 each.
  • Previously: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT misses by $0.08, misses on net interest income (May 3)
  • EARN +1.05%
