Ellington Residential up 1% as buybacks boost quarter
May 04, 2018 3:22 PM ETEllington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)EARNBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Q1 adjusted core earnings of $4.4M or $0.34 per share vs. $5.3M and $0.40 in Q4. Dividend is $0.37.
- March 31 book value per share of $13.90 down from $14.45 three months earlier. Current price of $11.37 is an 18% discount to March 31 book - one of the widest discounts in mREIT-land.
- Economic return on book value for quarter of negative 1.2%.
- Adjusted net interest margin of 1.09% down 32 basis points from Q4.
- Company bought back just over 500K shares or 3.8% of the float in Q1 at average price of $11.21 each.
- EARN +1.05%