U.S. crude pops to three-and-a-half-year highs as Iran deadline looms

Crude oil prices closed sharply higher, with U.S. WTI for June delivery surging 1.9% to $69.72/bbl for the contract's best settlement since November 2014, as growing concerns over the economic crisis in Venezuela and possible new sanctions against Iran raised the potential for tighter global crude supplies.

June WTI rose 2.4% for the week, while Brent crude settled 1.7% higher at $74.87/bbl, ending 1.5% higher for the week after hitting a three-and-a-half-year closing high of $75.17/bbl on Monday.

"There's a lot of nervousness over the Iran situation. You can't go home short," says John Kilduff of energy hedge fund Again Capital, suggesting that oil traders were taking bullish positions ahead of the weekend.

Expectations that the U.S. will pull out of the Iran deal and refrain from extending sanctions relief are "keeping both crude markers near three-year peaks," says Stephen Brennock of London brokerage PVM Oil Associates; Pres. Trump's self-imposed deadline for a decision on Iran is May 12.

As for Venezuela, a former head of state oil producer PDVSA told Bloomberg that the company "may fall into an accelerated spiral downward."

