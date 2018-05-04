Basic Energy -21% after bad weather weighed on Q1 results

Basic Energy Services (BAS -21.5% ) plunges to its lows of the day, now down by more than 20%, after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss, citing a series of winter storms and heavy rains during the first two months of the quarter

BAS says the severe winter weather knocked $6.4M off its Q1 revenues and reduced margins by ~270 bps.

"While weather impacts dragged down operating results through January and February, we experienced a much better performance for the month of March, where revenue was the third highest since the recovery began, while exit rates at the end of the first quarter were the highest we have seen since 2014 in production related services," BAS says.