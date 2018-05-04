Fairmount Santrol price target raised to $6.50 at Cowen

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) is maintained with an Outperform rating at Cowen with an improved $6.50 price target, up from $6, following the stock's decline yesterday despite better than expected Q1 results.

Cowen suspects the announcement of a new sand plant in Oklahoma stoked fears of oversupply, since other frac sand stocks including U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA), Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) also fell yesterday.

The firm thinks FMSA's pending merger with Unimin, assuming a favorable May 25 shareholder vote, likely renders any standalone FMSA results and revisions less relevant as Unimin will represent ~60% of pro froma EBITDA.

Cowen likes the merger, saying it adds scale in a cost competitive business and increases the proportion of less volatile industrial cash flows reducing leverage concerns; the downside is that FMSA will cede control to Unimin, which will have a 65% stake in the merged entity.