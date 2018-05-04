Cheniere sees FID on Corpus Christi LNG third train within weeks

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says it plans to make a final investment decision to build the third liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi LNG export facility in Texas in the next few weeks.

Even before making the final investment decision, CEO Jack Fusco said in today's earnings conference that the company already had achieved the first concrete pour on the Corpus Christi 3.

Cheniere also says construction of three other 700B cf/day liquefaction trains was ahead of schedule, with Sabine Pass 5 in Louisiana and Corpus Christi 1 expected to enter service in H1 2019 and Corpus Christi 2 now expected in H2 2019.

Sabine Pass entered service in early 2016, the first big liquefied natural gas export facility to enter service in the Lower 48 states; Cheniere currently has four 700B cf/day liquefaction trains in service at Sabine Pass, one under construction and another, train 6, in development.