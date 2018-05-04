Stocks soar as inflation fears wane; Apple surges to record high

The major stock market indexes rallied after weaker than expected U.S. wage growth helped calm investor fears about rising interest rates and inflation.

“Everyone has a job who wants one, and we don’t have the negative piece of it, which is the inflation piece,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group.

Stocks fell at the open but turned around after the S&P 500 found support at its 200-day moving average.

Today's strong showing was not enough to offset weekly losses for the Dow and S&P, as each fell 0.2%, while the Nasdaq recorded a 1.2% gain for the week.

Apple hit an all-time intraday high and closed 3.9% higher after Warren Buffett said he had bought an additional 75M shares during Q1, sparking the S&P tech sector (+2%) to the top of the day's leaderboard.

“Apple is releasing a lot of energy in tech shares today," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich. "It’s obviously a big vote of confidence to have an investor like Buffett take such a big position, and the company just reported strong results, so there’s a lot of goodwill around the stock."

All 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with seven groups closing with gains of at least 1%.

U.S. Treasury prices ended mostly flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.94%.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures jumped 1.9% to $69.72/bbl, their highest settlement since November 2014, and the U.S. Dollar Index added 0.2% to 92.45, a new 2018 high.