Buckeye cancels open season for South Texas Gateway pipeline

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) will not move forward with its planned 600K bbl/day South Texas Gateway crude oil pipeline and instead will invest in Corpus Christi marine and storage facilities, CEO Clark Smith said today during the company's earnings conference call.

BPL late last year launched an open season for the proposed pipeline that would run from the Permian Basin to export destinations at Corpus Christi and the Houston Ship Channel, but says it will focus instead on the South Texas Gateway Terminal, for which the company estimates its share of investment at $150M-$170M.

Smith says BPL would build two docks capable of loading Suezmax and VLCC vessels, along with 3.4M barrels of crude storage and connectivity to an export pipeline, adding that the project already is contracted; BPL also is in talks with other customers for new deals that would provide the option to increase storage to 10M barrels.

BPL would operate the facility and own a 50% interest, while Phillips 66 and Andeavor each own 25%; the initial phase is expected to launch commercial operations by the end of 2019.