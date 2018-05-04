California PUC judge rejects proposed Sempra Energy gas pipeline

An administrative law judge for the California Public Utilities Commission recommends rejecting an application from two Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) utilities to construct a natural gas pipeline in San Diego County.

San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas have proposed building a 47-mile natural gas transmission pipeline from Rainbow, Calif., to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, which would increase capacity on the San Diego gas system by ~200M cf/day.

But the judge says the additional capacity cannot be justified on the basis of meeting a "relatively small deficit" of 25M cf/day or providing overall benefits to ratepayers.