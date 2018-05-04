New England grid operator seeks OK to keep Exelon units online

The ISO New England grid operator has asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for permission to keep online two retiring units of Exelon's (NYSE:EXC) Mystic Generating Station in Massachusetts to address reliability risks related to "fuel security."

The loss of Mystic units 8 and 9 could cause mandatory reliability standard violations by depleting 10-minute operating reserves "on numerous occasions" and result in rolling blackouts in the region during the winters of 2022-23 and 2023-24, ISO-New England says.

EXC said in March it would retire the units when their existing capacity supply obligations expire in 2022, maintaining that ISO-NE's market is flawed because it fails to properly compensate the reliability and fuel security benefits the units provide.