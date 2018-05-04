Gener8 Maritime says 2017 financial statements no longer relied upon

Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT) -5.7% after-hours as it discloses its FY 2017 financial statements should be restated and no longer relied upon because of errors.

GNRT says it was in compliance with financial covenants that were in effect as of year-end 2017 but would not be in compliance with the interest expense ratio covenant as of March 31, 2018, citing the weaker tanker industry, low charter rates and higher interest costs.

GNRT says it obtained short-term waivers from its lenders for the interest expense coverage ratio.