Pembina says market fundamentals make Jordan Cove project more viable

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) executives say they are more confident of possibly advancing the Jordan Cove LNG export project in Oregon, thanks to stronger netbacks on shipments to Asia and expectations of tighter global supply by early in the next decade.

PBA has yet to reach a final investment decision on the terminal and Pacific Connector Pipeline, but says it continues to talk to prospective buyers to secure long-term contracts and seeking regulatory permits.

During today's earnings conference call to discuss Q1 results, PBA execs said recent market fundamentals point to a stronger case for the need for Jordan Cove.

"With the run-up in prices in Tokyo... there is pretty broad consensus that we'll be short LNG capacity in the 2020-23 timeframe, it's kind of shined a light on that project," CEO Michael Dilger said on the call.

Jordan Cove's failure to show sufficient demand for its project was cited by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as a key reason for denying the first permit application in March 2016.

