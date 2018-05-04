SPDR Gold Trust sponsor plans new low-cost gold ETF - Reuters

The SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) remains the gorilla in the business, but its market share of bullion held by gold funds has dipped below 50% from 75% eight years ago.

Since the start of 2017, gold held by the GLD has risen 5%, while the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) has seen holdings jump nearly 50%. Fees are a big part of it - the GLD charges 40 basis points vs. the IAU's 25 basis points. There's also newcomers like the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BAR), which charges just 20 basis points.

According to the story, the World Gold Council - owner of the GLD - is planning a new ETF charging just 25 basis points. The new fund will be targeted at buy-and-hold investors looking for low fees, while the GLD will appeal to traders who need the fund's scale and liquidity to be able to quickly get in and out of positions.

"The idea is that the new product grows without damaging the existing product,” says Reuters' source.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE