SandRidge seeks to add two Icahn nominees to board

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) says it will increase its board size to seven from five to allow investors to elect two of Carl Icahn’s nominees.

Icahn last month nominated a five-person slate to replace the current board, but SD says adding more than two Icahn nominees could delay the company's strategic alternatives review, according to a new SEC filing.

SD's board believes the nominees that are employed by Icahn are "inherently conflicted and adding them to the board in the midst of a strategic alternatives evaluation would not be in the best interests of all stockholders."