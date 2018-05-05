2018 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting updates

Berkshire Hathaway is holding its annual shareholder meeting today in Omaha.

Later this morning, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger will take questions from shareholders. Watch the live steam here beginning at 9:45 ET.

Ahead of the Capitalist Woodstock event, Buffett told CNBC that he bought an extra 75M shares of Apple in Q1. Expect a few more market-moving revelations as the meeting progresses.

A couple of Buffett quotes early in the morning get things started in Omaha.

Buffett on cryptos: "When you buy Bitcoin, you are just hoping that the next guy will pay more; it will not produce profit itself. That is not investing, that is one kind of game."

Buffett on succession: "We have to have the right person for Berkshire CEO. We may find it in a month or it may take six months. But it's important to have the right person."

Keeping it simple: "Index funds are the best form of equity investing. If you consistently stick with them over decades, they will do wonders. We have not invested our cash holding in ETF because we would rather like to buy entire business."