Nestle, Starbucks enter $7.2B coffee alliance

Forming a global coffee alliance, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is shelling out $7.15B for the right to market Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) coffee products outside its shops, as well as taking on about 500 of the latter's employees.

Starbucks will use proceeds to speed-up share buybacks (about $20B in cash through fiscal year 2020) and expects the deal to add to EPS by 2021. Nestle sees the tie-up adding to earnings by 2019.

