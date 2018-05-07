Crude tops $70 for first time since 2014

Crude prices rose above $70 a barrel overnight for the first time since November 2014 on growing concerns over the collapse of Venezuela's oil industry and possible new sanctions against Iran.

President Trump this week will decide whether to pull out of the 2015 nuclear agreement, while ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has moved to take key Caribbean assets of Venezuela's state-run PDVSA to enforce a $2B arbitration award.

Crude futures +1.1% to $70.49/bbl.

