China forex reserves drop amid dollar strength

China's foreign exchange reserves fell nearly $18B to $3.125T in April - the lowest level since November 2017.

Valuation effects due to the greenback's rise and market pricing of reserve assets led to the drop, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement.

The dollar index against other major currencies rose 2% last month.

