International Flavors & Fragrances to acquire Frutarom for $7.1B

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to buy Frutarom (OTCPK:FRUTF) in a cash and stock transaction valued at ~$7.1B.

Frutarom’s shareholders will receive for each Frutarom share $71.19 in cash and 0.249 of a share of IFF common stock, represents a total value of $106.25 per share.

“This transaction is a big win and a fantastic outcome for shareholders, customers and employees of both companies,” said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. “Frutarom has an extremely attractive product portfolio, including broad expertise in naturals and diverse adjacencies with capabilities beyond our core taste and scent businesses. It also has significant exposure to complementary and fast-growing small- and mid-sized customers. By combining our deep R&D expertise with Frutarom’s, we are offering our customers a broader range of solutions and accelerating our growth strategy. We believe this combination will lead to faster and more profitable growth, enhanced free cash flow and generate greater returns for our shareholders.”

The combined company expects ~$5.3b of revenue in FY2018.

The transaction is expected to be neutral to adjusted cash earnings per share in the first full year and double-digit accretive to adjusted cash earnings per share in the second full year.

The transaction is expected to close in six to nine months.

IFF -6.44% premarket.

Previously: International Flavors & Fragrances beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (May 7)