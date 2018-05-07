KBR to help provide combat-ready equipment to marines worldwide

KBR (NYSE:KBR) announced that its global government services business has been awarded a contract modification by the U.S. Marine Corps to provide prepositioning and logistics support services for the USMC Blount Island Command.

KBR will primarily perform this work in Jacksonville, Florida, but will also support the USMC at various other locations, including Norway and Kuwait, as well as aboard 12 maritime prepositioned ships located in the Asia-Pacific and Diego Garcia regions.

The revenue associated with contract modification will be booked into the backlog of unfilled orders for Government Services business segment.

Press Release