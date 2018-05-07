Fresh Del Monte Produce acquires equity investment in Purple Carrot

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) acquired an equity investment in Purple Carrot for an undisclosed term.

“This investment builds on our commitment to seize growth opportunities that will further diversify our business, leverage our distribution network and infrastructure, and get healthful, fresh fruit and vegetable offerings in as many channels as possible,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte. “Purple Carrot has tremendous growth momentum in the fast-growing plant-based food segment with a well-known brand and an authentic connection with its customers. We believe there will be significant opportunities for our teams to create increased value through product mix and channel expansion.”

Press Release