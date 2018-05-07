Del Frisco to acquire Barteca Restaurant Group

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) announces that it acquired Barteca Restaurant Group for $325M.

The deal includes the Barcelona Wine Bar and bartaco concepts, consisting of 31 restaurants operating across 10 states and Washington D.C.,

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of Del Frisco’s second quarter.

Barteca generated $127.9M net sales and $31.7 million in restaurant-Level EBITDA last year.

CEO update: "We believe Barteca’s innovative and ‘best in class’ concepts are highly complementary and will provide Del Frisco’s portfolio with significant growth and development opportunities. They will provide opportunities to enable us to capture market share in the experiential dining segments, while mitigating the risk of seasonality and economic downturns to our current restaurant portfolio."