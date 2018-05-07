IFF to merge with Frutarom

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) announces that it will acquire Frutarom for ~$7.1B.

Frutarom’s shareholders will receive $71.19 in cash and 0.249 of a share of IFF common stock per each share they hold. The total value of the deal based on IFF's 10-day volume weighted average price represents a total value of $106.25 per share.

“This transaction is a big win and a fantastic outcome for shareholders, customers and employees of both companies,” says IFF CEO Andreas Fibig.

IFF will remain headquartered in New York City after the close and will maintain a presence in Israel.

Source: Press Release