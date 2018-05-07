Tyson Foods down 4% on earnings miss

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reports total sales volume rose 1.9% in Q2.

Segment Sales: Chicken: $2.96B (+5.8%); Beef: $3.68B (+5.6%); Pork: $1.27B (-2.8%); Prepared Foods: $2.15B (+22.6%); Other: $82M (flat).

Segment Volume change: Chicken: +2%; Beef: +1.8%; Pork: -1.1%; Prepared Foods: 10.9%; Other:-7.1%.

Segment Average Price change: Chicken: +3.6%; Beef: +3.7%; Pork: -1.8%; Prepared Foods: +10.6%; Other: +8.9%.

Gross margin rate down 110 bps to 10.4%.

SG&A expense rate +10 bps 5.3%.

Adjusted operating margin rate grew 20 bps to 7.1%.

The company expects domestic protein production to increase ~3% Y/Y in FY2018.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: ~$40B to $41B (+6% Y/Y); Chicken operating margin: ~10%; Beef operating margin: above 6%; Pork operating margin: ~8%; Prepared Foods operating margin: ~11%; Other operating loss: ~$50M; Adjusted EPS: $6.55 - $6.70; Capital expenditure: ~1.3B; Net interest expense: ~$340M; Tax rate: ~24%; Liquidity: $1B or more.