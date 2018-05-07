SYSCO down post Q3 results

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) reports sales rose 4.9% in Q3.

U.S. foodservice operations sales up 5.1% to $9.7B.

International foodservice operations increased 10.7% to $2.8B.

Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 2.6% and total case volume rose 2.4%.

SYGMA sales expanded 4.6% to $1.61B.

Gross margin rate fell 9 bps to 18.65%.

Adjusted operating margin rate flat at 3.7%.

“We had a solid quarter, driven by strong top-line results that translated into healthy gross profit dollar growth,” said Tom Bené, Sysco’s president and chief executive officer. “Despite some ongoing cost challenges, we remain on target to deliver on our current three-year plan.”