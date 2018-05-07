Agenus reports Q1 results; provides milestones for 2018

Agenus (AGEN) Q1 results: R&D Expense: $29.4M (-9.8%); SG&A: $10.7M (-7.8%); Net Loss: ($54.3M); Loss Per Share: ($0.53); Quick Assets: $52.3M (-13.1%).

2018 Milestones: The Company expects to present efficacy data on AGEN1884 and AGEN2034.

Shifted development strategy for first approval from 1L NSCLC to 2L cervical cancer because of increasing hurdles and correspondingly longer timelines.

Advance cervical cancer trial of AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 combination is currently enrolling patients.

File an IND on next generation CTLA-4 (AGEN1181) designed to improve T cell priming and Treg depletion.

File INDs for bispecific antibodies designed to condition the tumor microenvironment through regulatory T cell depletion and other undisclosed mechanisms.

Advance efforts to launch a combination trial with CTLA-4, PD1 & our neoantigen vaccine, AutoSynVax + QS-21.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.