Wells Fargo Starts brand campaign to regain trust

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is starting a marketing campaign called "Re-Established" in an effort to regain trust with stakeholders and to show that the bank has changed its ways months after admitting it opened unauthorized new accounts.

The first component of the campaign is a one-minute commercial called "Trust" that airs nationwide; ads will run across print, digital, broadcast, and mobile channels.

WFC up 0.26% this morning.

Source: Press Release

