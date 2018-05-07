More on Green Plains Partners Q1 results

Green Plains Partners (GPP +0.3% ) reported Q1 revenue of $25.89M (-4.9% Y/Y). Segment revenues: Storage & throughput services -8.8% Y/Y to $14.62M, terminal services -13.5% Y/Y to $2.7M, railcar transportation services -0.8% Y/Y to $7.47M and trucking & others +103.2% Y/Y to $1.08M.

Q1 overall operating margin declined by 208 bps to 57.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin improved by 155 bps to 66%.

Product volumes: Storage and throughput services declined by 7.1% to 298.3M gallons and Terminal services declined by 17.1% to 61.7M gallons.

Daily average for railcar capacity billed increased by 11.2% Y/Y to 99.2M gallons.

Distributed cash flow decreased by 5% Y/Y to $15.48M.

Company increased its revolving credit facility to $235M from $195M, in February 2018.

Previously: Green Plains Partners misses by $0.06, misses on revenue (May 7)