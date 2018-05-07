Gannett +6.5% as Q1 profits beat amid digital strength

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is up 6.5% after its Q1 earnings beat expectations as profits didn't drop as far as expected and the company pointed to digital advertising momentum.

Revenues fell 6.5% and missed, though declines moderated sequentially. Same-store day-adjusted operating revenues fell 7.2%; they had dropped 8.8% in Q4, with stronger digital revenue and subscriber pricing initiatives.

Total digital revenue rose 9% and makes up 35% of total revenues.

Revenue breakout: Advertising, $399.5M (down 8.3%); Circulation, $266.6M (down 5.9%).

Revenue by segment: Publishing, $638.7M (down 8.1%); ReachLocal, $96.5M (up 24.4%).

Adjusted EBITDA by segment: Publishing, $77.8M (down 15.2%); ReachLocal, $6.2M (up 97.4%).

It's reiterating full-year guidance for revenues of $2.98B-$3.03B, EBITDA of $330M-$340M, and capex of $65M-$75M

