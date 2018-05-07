Seven workers killed, six others rescued at Sibanye mine in South Africa

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -6.2% ) says seven of 13 gold miners trapped underground since Thursday at its Masakhane mine in South Africa died as a result of their injuries; the other six were transported to hospital and remain in a stable condition.

The National Union of Mineworkerssays it will engage SBGL management following recent deadly incidents at its mines which have pushed total fatalities at South Africa's mines to toll 31 so far this year.

SBGL is coming under attack for its mining safety record, as two mine died in February at its Kloof mine and 1,100 workers were trapped underground for more than 20 hours at another SBGL operation in Beatrix