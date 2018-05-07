National CineMedia +14.3% with improving financials

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is up 14.3% after posting a narrower than expected loss in its Q1 report.

Revenues grew by double digits and operating income more than doubled, to $11M from $5.1M.

Adjusted OIBDA was up 32% to $23.3M.

Net loss grew slightly to $1.9M from a year-ago loss of $1.3M, mainly due to CEO transition costs.

In operating metrics, total screens rose to 20,802 from a year-ago 20,505; founding member screens rose to 16,787 from 16,396. Digital Content Network screens rose to 20,416 from 19,937.

Attendance was down, though, to 177M from 181.5M. Founding member attendance dropped to 147M from 153.3M.

For the full year, it's reaffirming an outlook for total revenues to be flat to up 4.5% ($425M-$445M), and adjusted OIBDA down 2.5% to up 4.8% ($200M-$215M).

Press release