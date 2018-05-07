Fitbit introduces female health tracking, Android quick responses

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) introduces a female health tracking feature in iOS and Windows. Android users get quick replies through the Iconic or Versa.

Female health tracking was announced a few months ago at the Versa unveiling. The menstrual cycle tracker also records details about symptoms and uses the info to make cycle predictions.

Fitbit will notify users who self-identified is female about the feature to opt-in.

Android’s quick responses include things like “yes,” “no,” and “can’t talk now, will reply later” that can be used to respond to texts or messages.