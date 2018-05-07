Exxon +2% as WTI crude clears $70, Barron's article supports

Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.2%) and other big oil firms enjoy hefty gains as U.S. crude oil pierces $70/bbl for the first time since November 2014 amid anticipation of potential new U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela's collapsing oil industry.
At last check, June WTI +1% at $70.42/bbl and Brent +1.2% at $75.75/bbl.
Among other global oil stocks, CVX +1.6%, BP +1.7%, RDS.B +0.9%.
Other big gainers include CHK +3.4%, DVN +3.3%, SWN +3.4%, RRC +6.1%, EQT +3.8%, EPE +12.7%, DNR +6.6%.
XOM may be enjoying a bigger boost than the rest because of a favorable Barron's article over the weekend, calling the company "a bet on the future of oil."
ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ, NDP, PXE, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, NANR, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF