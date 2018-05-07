Exxon +2% as WTI crude clears $70, Barron's article supports

Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM +2.2% ) and other big oil firms enjoy hefty gains as U.S. crude oil pierces $70/bbl for the first time since November 2014 amid anticipation of potential new U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela's collapsing oil industry.

At last check, June WTI +1% at $70.42/bbl and Brent +1.2% at $75.75/bbl.

Among other global oil stocks, CVX +1.6% , BP +1.7% , RDS.B +0.9% .

Other big gainers include CHK +3.4% , DVN +3.3% , SWN +3.4% , RRC +6.1% , EQT +3.8% , EPE +12.7% , DNR +6.6% .

XOM may be enjoying a bigger boost than the rest because of a favorable Barron's article over the weekend, calling the company "a bet on the future of oil."

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, FENY, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ, NDP, PXE, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, NANR, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF