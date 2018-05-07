Bitcoin pulls back from $10K; Buffett, Munger, and Gates hammer away

Bill Gates says he would short bitcoin (BTC-USD) if there was an easy way to do it. “As an asset class, you’re not producing anything.”

Holding court at Capitalist Woodstock over the weekend, The Oracle called bitcoin "rat poison squared."

Meanwhile Buffett's charming business partner Charlie Munger: "Suppose you could make a lot of money trading freshly harvested baby brains. Would you do it ... bitcoin is almost as bad.”

Threatening $10K headed into the weekend, bitcoin is down to $9.3K this morning.