NAPCO Security beats Q3 estimates

NAPCO Security (NSSC +1.8% ) reports recurring service revenue growth of 49% to $3.16M in Q3.

Equipment revenues grew 1.9% to $19.04M.

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 40.1%.

SG&A expense rate improved 270 bps to 23.9% for the period.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 310 bps to 8.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 53.5% to $2.27M.

Mr. Soloway summarized, "NAPCO's strategic plans for growth, both near-term and long-term, are developing well. We will continue to position our Company for continued vibrant growth, with our investment in attractive growth markets and look forward to completing a very successful Fiscal 2018.

