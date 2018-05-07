Windstream building new fiber from Los Angeles to Dallas

Windstream Wholesale (WIN -3.3% ) has announced a large-scale southern fiber route running from Los Angeles to Dallas, a move that will increase market presence in Phoenix as well.

The new route will add nearly 1,700 miles to the long-haul network, and connect to an existing high-density metro network in Phoenix, which the company calls "a robust tech market with several key data centers and co-location facilities on our existing fiber assets."

Across the new buildup, Windstream will offer its whole suite of connectivity solutions including optical wavelengths, MEF 2.0 Certified Carrier Ethernet, MPLS Dedicated Internet Access and more.

The southern route will be completed in Q3.