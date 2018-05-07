Twin Disc climbs 12% on strong Q3 results

Twin Disc (TWIN +12.9% ) reported Q3 sales growth of 45% to $65.36M due to improved demand of 8500 series transmission systems from North American fracking customers, and higher sales of aftermarket component.

Q3 overall gross margin improved by 220 bps to 31.7% and operating margin recovered by 1,549 bps to 8.46%.

Q3 EBITDA improved by 124%Y/Y to $7.17M.

ME&A expenses were up 7.4% Y/Y to $14.75M.

Inventories were at $80.04M (+19.7% Y/Y) and Backlog was $116.29M as of 30 March 2018.

