E.W. Scripps up 9% post Q1 results

E.W. Scripps (SSP +9.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 28.3% Y/Y to $254M of which Local Media $192.1M (+2.7% Y/Y); National Media $60.7M (+42.2% Y/Y) & Other $1.4M (-18.2% Y/Y).

Local Media segment revenue: Core advertising $116M (+0.2% Y/Y); Political $2.6M (+160% Y/Y); Retransmission $70.8M (+6.9% Y/Y) & Other $2.4M (-34.4% Y/Y).

National Media segment revenue: Katz (newly acquired) $42.7M; Midroll $11M (+68.7% Y/Y); Newsy $3.7M (+208.3% Y/Y) & Other $3.4M (+73.9% Y/Y).

Cash & equivalents of $130M (-12.8% Q/Q) while total debt of $693M.

Company repurchased 0.3M shares for $4.4M, also made dividend payments totaling $4.1M.

Q2 Outlook: (comparisons Y/Y) Local Media revenue up mid-single-digits; National Media revenue in the low-to-mid ~$60M; Shared services & corporate ~$14M & D&A of $15M.

