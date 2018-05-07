McDermott wins Qatar Petroleum contract for North Field Expansion

McDermott (MDR +2.3% ) wins a new design contract for offshore jackets for Qatar Petroleum's new North Field Expansion Project to expand gas production by 30% at the giant Persian Gulf field; financial details are not disclosed.

The detailed design contract is "an important step towards awarding the procurement, fabrication and installation contract by the end of this year, which will pave the way to commence the drilling campaign in 2019," Qatar Petroleum says.

The deal is part of a larger project which includes six wellhead platforms, jackets and pipelines to produce 4.6B cf/day of gas from the North Field expansion.