U.S. manufacturers struggle to fill job openings; some boost wages

More than 77% of U.S. manufacturers are finding it difficult to hire workers to fill openings, according to the Institute for Supply Management's Spring 2018 Semiannual Economic Forecast.

As a result, 53.3% of manufacturers surveyed have raised wages to recruit new hires.

For the non-manufacturing sector, 64.4% of those surveyed said they're having difficulty in filling open positions; however, only 35.7% said they increased wages to recruit new hires.

Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing supply management executives expect economic growth to continue: Manufacturing revenue is forecast to jump 6.6%, while non-manufacturing revenue is seen rising 3.2%.

