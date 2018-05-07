Microsoft CEO reveals cloud advantage; Cortana gets easier for developers

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella reveals what will push Azure ahead of Amazon’s Web Services and Google Cloud.

Nadella, to CNBC: “Trust, not in the technology, the ethics around A.I., privacy, security — all that also matters —[but] trust in [the] business model."

He called Amazon the most direct competitor with Google slightly behind and said the others use revenue from ad and retail to support the cloud business and that could go against the interests of their enterprise customers.

Cortana streamlining: The Information reports that Microsoft has streamlined the process for developers to submit skills for Cortana.

Developers saw little demand for the skills and faced a submission process that included a 30-line form. Developers would then have to wait up to weeks for feedback and approval.

Microsoft shares are up 1.3% to $96.37.

