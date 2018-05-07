Northern Oil & Gas +11% after Q1 beat, production guidance raise

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG +11.7% ) surges to its highest in three months after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and raising FY 2018 production guidance.

NOG says Q1 revenues rose 61% Y/Y as production exceeded company guidance, rising 35% Y/Y and 7.5% Q/Q to average ~18K boe/day, and exited the quarter with 19 net wells in process.

NOG raises full year production guidance, now expecting average daily production to increase by 26%-30% Y/Y vs. prior guidance of an 18%-22% increase; estimates do not include the recently announced Salt Creek acquisition.

NOG now expects to add 22-24 net wells to production for the year and revises its full-year capex budget to $185M-$200M.