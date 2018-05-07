Microsoft Build 2018: DJI partners, HoloLens Layout, AI models, and more

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) partners with DJI on a Windows 10 drone SDK that will allow full flight control and data transfer between PCs running the operating system and the drones.

The SDK makes it easier to integrate third-party hardware.

Microsoft Azure will work together to use Microsoft Azure as DJI’s preferred cloud provider.

Floor plans: The new mixed reality program Microsoft Layout will let HoloLens users design a floor plan with holographic furniture.

Users can first define the floor plan in Windows Mixed Reality then move models around on it or a VR headset before going to a physical location to use HoloLens to see the plan alongside existing objects.

AI models: Project Brainwave, the system for running AI models with specialized chips, is now available in preview mode on Azure. Developers can deploy models on programmable silicon for higher performance than CPUs and GPUs.

Microsoft says Brainwave puts Azure as the fastest cloud running real-time AI.

Disability AI: Microsoft pledges $25M to an “AI for accessibility” effort focused on how AI could help those with disabilities.

The project will involve a mix of tech commitments, grants, and other assistance.

Will update with more news as it breaks.