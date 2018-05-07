Chain store stocks weak ahead of monthly data

Investors appear edging about apparel chain stocks ahead of this week's round of reporting on April sales from select companies.
"April is facing several headwinds which are likely to depress sales growth despite a relatively robust macroeconomic environment through the first 4 months of this year," warned Retail Metrics' Ken Perkins last month.
Stocks trending down on the day include Guess (GES -3.1%), Destination XL (DXLG -3.1%), New York Company (NWY -4.5%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -2.5%), L Brands (LB -1.1%), Gap (GPS -1.6%), Ross Stores (ROST -1.6%), Buckle (BKE -1.1%) and Citi Trends (CTRN -1.9%).
