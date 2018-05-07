Bloomberg: BHP says China's shift to quality iron ore will hold

BHP Billiton (BHP -0.4% ) believes reforms in China’s steel sector will continue to provide an advantage to suppliers of higher-quality iron ore and coking coal, as consumption keeps growing well into the next decade, COO Arnoud Balhuizen tells Bloomberg.

Steel mills should retain some two-thirds of the improvements in margins seen since a push began in China in late 2015 to reduce excess capacity and meet tougher environmental standards, Balhuizen says.

China’s steel industry reforms are shifting from a focus on removing capacity to upgrading operations, according to Balhuizen, who also says meeting both emissions curbs and targets to lift longer-term utilization rates to 80% mean the sector will favor large, coastal mills using cleaner, premium steelmaking materials.