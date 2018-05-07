Cheddar launches news channel on Snapchat

Business video firm Cheddar is launching a new channel on Snapchat (SNAP -0.3% ), founder Jon Steinberg tells Axios.

It's the latest in a series of recent affiliations for Cheddar, which has hooked up with YouTube TV, Hulu, Altice and Roku.

The network will launch a daily "Publisher Story" on Snapchat Discover at 6 a.m. ET.

The Snap partnership is a "big part of us building the No. 1 financial/business news brand for centennials," Steinberg says. "It is where that audience lives."