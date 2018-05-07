Calorie count rule goes live

Calorie counts will have to be posted at thousands of restaurants, grocery stores and movie theaters starting today as the Trump Administrations allows the Obamacare provision to survive.

Many large restaurant chains such as McDonald's, Starbucks and Panera already post the information.

The calorie count rule applies to chains with more than 20 locations.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, SONC, WEN, BWLD, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, BOBE, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, PBPB, BJRI, CHUY, CBRL, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, YUM, CMG, SHAK.