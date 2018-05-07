Google launches Android Things for home appliances, machines

Alphabet’s Google (GOOG +0.7% )(GOOGL +0.9% ) launches an Android Things operating system spinoff for home appliances and other machines like cash registers and vending machines.

A new version of Android an provide users with interface consistency across devices and gives partners an app distribution standard.

Google doesn’t charge manufacturers for Android but hopes to generate a return when the gadgets are used to search, watch YouTube, or buy Play Store content.

Arete Research analyst Richard Kramer, on Android’s prior successes in branching out: “If you’re charitable, you say it’s early. If you’re not, you say Android is irrelevant outside phones.”

